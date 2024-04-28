NASCAR Cup: Legacy has sub crew chief at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Cohen, Legacy Motor Club Vice President of Race Operations, will substitute for crew chief of the No. 43 Legacy Toyota in Sunday’s Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Regular crew chief Dave Elenz has returned home to North Carolina for personal reasons, according to a statement released by the race team Sunday morning.

“Joey Cohen, VP of Race Operations for Legacy Motor Club, will assume crew chief duties of the No. 43 Dollar Tree/Petty’s 75th Toyota Camry XSE of Corey Heim for today’s race at Dover Motor Speedway,” the statement read. “Crew chief Dave Elenz returned to North Carolina last evening to attend to a personal matter.”

Sunday’s race will be Cohen’s second as a crew chief in the Cup Series. He was Ty Dillon’s crew chief for a 22nd-place finish at Pocono Raceway in 2022. He was crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series for a combined 64 races between 2016 and 2018 with two race wins with drivers Ben Kennedy and Chase Elliott.

The No. 43 team already had announced a substitute driver for Dover. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim will make his Cup Series debut at Dover as sub for Erik Jones, regular driver of the No. 43. Jones suffered a fracture in a lower vertebra in a crash at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 21.

The No. 43 team is 20th in Cup Series owner points and Jones 20th in the driver points standings with one top-10 finish in the first 10 races of 2024.

