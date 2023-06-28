NASCAR Cup: Legacy Motor Club loses appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has upheld penalties issued by NASCAR to the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of driver Erik Jones after the June 4 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis.

The team and Jones were docked 60 owner and driver points and five playoff points, and crew chief Dave Elenz was suspended for two races and fined $75,000 for illegal modifications to the car’s greenhouse, or cockpit, area. The infraction was discovered in a teardown inspection at NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in the days following the race.

The team made its appeal Wednesday.

“The penalty was consistent with previously assessed penalties for similar situations. The rule book is clear that teams are not allowed to modify single-source parts,” a statement from the Panel read.

Similar penalties were issued to the Nos. 24 and 48 Hendrick Motorsports teams of William Byron and Alex Bowman for a similar rule violation after a race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway earlier in the season.

Legacy Motor Club has one more chance at an appeal to the National Motorsports Final Appeal Officer. The team has not announced whether or not it will exercise that option.

