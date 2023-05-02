NASCAR Cup: Legacy Motor Club moves to Toyota in 2024

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club will switch from Chevrolet to Toyota for 2024, the team announced Tuesday. It will remain part of the Chevrolet camp for the remainder of 2023.

Legacy fields the No. 42 for Noah Gragson and the No. 43 for Erik Jones full-time and the No. 84 part-time for team co-owner and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The team formerly was known as Petty GMS Motorsports before Johnson joined the ownership group ahead of the 2023 season. Maury Gallagher still is a team co-owner, and seven-time champion Richard Petty is listed as a team ambassador on the press release announcing the manufacturer change.

“Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024,” Johnson said. “We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future. I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet and everything we have accomplished together. I’m so thankful they took a chance on a kid from California so long ago and proud that the history books will forever memorialize our record-breaking success we shared.”

Johnson also drove Chevrolets for Hendrick Motorsports throughout his career as a full-time Cup Series driver between 2002 and 2020.

Gragson and Jones, though, have been part of the Toyota camp in NASCAR national-level competition. Gragson drove a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Jones has driven Toyotas in all three national series — for KBM in the Truck Series and Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series.

The addition of Legacy Motor Club to the Toyota roster in the Cup Series brings the manufacturer to eight full-time entries for 2024, adding to four Joe Gibbs Racing entries (the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin, No. 20 of Christopher Bell, No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr. and No. 54 of Ty Gibbs) and two 23XI Racing cars (No. 23 of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and No. 45 of Tyler Reddick). That tally is the most Toyotas fielded full-time in the Cup Series since 2011.

“All of us at Toyota are thrilled to add Legacy Motor Club to our NASCAR family,” Toyota Motor North America Executive Vice President and Toyota Motor Sales President Jack Hollis said. “While Toyota’s tenure in NASCAR has yielded on-track success, our proudest accomplishments are those relationships that have been built off the race track. Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, along with the great club that Legacy M.C. is assembling, will be a great addition to our existing Cup Series team partners with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing, who are truly part of our family.”

