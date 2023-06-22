NASCAR Cup: Legacy Motor Club to appeal penalties

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legacy Motor Club has decided to appeal the penalties levied against its No. 43 NASCAR Cup Series team and driver Erik Jones by NASCAR following the June 4 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis.

A teardown inspection at NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in the days following the Gateway race revealed modification to the car’s greenhouse not allowed in the NASCAR rule book. As a result, crew chief Dave Elenz was suspended two races and fined $75,000 and Jones and the team were docked 60 driver and owner points and five playoff points.

Legacy’s appeal is scheduled to be heard by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on June 28.

Legacy Motor Club Vice President of Operations Joey Cohen served as substitute crew chief in the race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 11 as Elenz began his suspension. The planned appeal defers the remainder of his suspension, so Elenz will be atop the No. 43 pit box for Sunday’s race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“We have been diligently working with NASCAR regarding the penalty and are working internally to determine the course of action in response,” Cohen said. “We will announce that decision within the timeframe determined by the NASCAR rule book.”

The decision to appeal was announced Tuesday.

After the points deduction and a 32nd-place finish at Sonoma, Jones is 30th in the points standings, 141 points behind 16th-place driver Alex Bowman. Sixteen drivers will advance to the Cup Series playoffs after 10 more regular-season races.

