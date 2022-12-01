NASCAR Cup: Live Fast Motorsports moves to Chevrolet

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series team Live Fast Motorsports is making a manufacturer change ahead of the 2023 season, transitioning from Ford to Chevrolet. Live Fast fields the no. 78 driven by co-owner B.J. McLeod and other drivers snd also is co-owned by Matt Tifft and Joe Falk.

“Our team is excited to make this transition to Chevrolet,” McLeod said. “Chevrolet Camaros have proven great success on the track and Live Fast Motorsports is looking forward to becoming a part of this advance.”

The move to Chevrolet also will include a move to ECR engines.

“We’re looking forward to racing for Chevrolet, the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR,” Tifft said. “We’ll also be getting engine support from ECR engines, and we know our program will benefit from their technologies and power under the hood.”

Live Fast began Cup competition in 2021 and was a Ford team for both its seasons, so far. McLeod drove the No. 78 in 57 of the 72 races in that time, posting a single top-10 race finish each season.

