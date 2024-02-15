NASCAR Cup: Logano, McDowell get Ford sweep in Daytona 500 qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 49.465-second/181.947 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday night, Joey Logano claimed the pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Michael McDowell took the other front-row starting position with a 49.536-second/181.686 mph lap.

VIDEO: Logano, McDowell talk Daytona front row

“This is all about the team,” Logano said. “Honestly, I’d like to take credit, but I can’t today. The guys have done such an amazing job working on these cars. This superspeedway qualifying is 100 percent the car. There’s only so much the driver can do, so I’m really proud of them. That’s a big win for our team, for everyone at Team Penske, Ford with the new Dark Horse Mustang. Being able to come down here and put it on the pin, and, finally, someone else wins the pole here. That part feels good. I’ve never even been close to a superspeedway pole before, so this is my first pole on a speedway. It couldn’t be at a cooler event, obviously, at the Daytona 500. I’m proud of the team. I can’t thank everybody enough. Shell/Pennzoil, Hunt Brother’s Pizza, AAA, everybody that supports this No. 22 car. It’s a huge deal for Team Penske.”

Logano was fast throughout Wednesday’s qualifying session. He also led round one with a 49.641-second/181.302 mph lap. McDowell was sixth in round one among the 10 drivers who advanced to round two.

“The feeling is awesome. This is the best that we have ever qualified down here,” McDowell said. “We’ve always had fast Ford Mustangs, but we really put an emphasis on seeing how much speed we could get out of it. We know that we can work on it Thursday and Friday and all those things. A pole is something that is on the bucket list this year to try and get done. I don’t have a Cup Series pole, so I thought we had a good shot at that one. Obviously, Joey got us, there, but two Dark Horse Mustangs on the front row for the Daytona 500 is awesome. A big thanks to everybody at Ford Performance and Doug Yates and Roush Yates Engines. We know a lot has to do with all the hard work that they put in, but I’m just really proud of my guys. We put in a massive effort to try to come down here and have a lot of speed and we did, so it’s a good start to the weekend.”

The top-10 at the end of round one of qualifying consisted entirely of Fords and Chevrolets. Toyota failed to crack the top-20 in the opening round with Erik Jones being the fastest Toyota driver in 22nd.

Logano’s pole was the first Daytona 500 pole for Ford since 2012, snapping a 11-year streak by Chevrolet.

The remainder of the 40-car starting grid will be determined following two Bluegreen Vacations Duel Races on Thursday evening. Forty-two cars, including six without charters, are attempting to qualify the Daytona 500. Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan were the two drivers with non-chartered teams who locked into the Daytona 500 field Wednesday by virtue of being the two fastest “open” drivers. The final two positions on the starting grid will go to the fastest two “open” drivers from Wednesday qualifying who don’t race their ways in through one of the duels.

“It’s always big to be in the Daytona 500, and the whole week, I’ve just been trying to make sure we didn’t make any mistakes,” Ragan said. “I really felt like we were going to have a shot at a top-10 or top-12 starting spot, but it just shows all of the hard work this BuildSubmarines.com Ford team has done. Derrick Finley, he puts a lot of effort into the race team at RFK. I’ve worked with him in the past, and he’s been nervous as a cat all afternoon, and so I’m really proud for Derrick and proud for all of the RFK guys and appreciate Brad Keselowski and Jack Roush giving me an opportunity to come down here to try to win a Daytona 500.”

Other “open” drivers attempting to make the 500 include Jimmie Johnson, J.J. Yeley, Kaz Grala and B. J. McLeod.

After claiming the top-two starting spots Wednesday night, Logano will start the first 60-lap/150-mile duel on the pole with McDowell on the pole for the second qualifier.

