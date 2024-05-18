NASCAR Cup: Logano on All-Star pole, No. 20 best on pit road

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – MARCH 31: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on March 31, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano claimed the pole for Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.). Together, he and his No. 22 Team Penske pit crew put together a combined time of 1:29.75 for three laps and a four-tire pit stop during qualifying Saturday.

“It’s probably the most fun qualifying session we have all year, and I think that’s why we didn’t cancel it last night,” Logano said. “We just postponed it to today, because everyone looks forward to this event, and it really does a great job at showcasing every team member on the team. From setting the dash to make sure all the lights are right and making sure you maximize your speed on pit road, to the car going fast, obviously. Executing onto pit road, rolling time. The spotter helping me be able to make sure I hit all the right lights around the corners to maximize that. Obviously, the pit crew doing their part and then back onto the race track. It’s a very detail-oriented exchange all the way through that we typically see every weekend when we have green flag stops, but it’s really neat to put it all on the line and do that today. It’s a very special pole, maybe the most special pole I’ve ever had, because it’s a great example of everybody, and I’m proud of that. It’s a lot of work that goes into the minute-and-a-half out there.”

Qualifying, originally, was scheduled for Friday evening but was postponed to Saturday because of rain.

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew performed the fastest pit stop during qualifying, 13.22 seconds, to become Pit Crew Challenge champion and get first choice in All-Star pit selection.

Logano’s crew was fifth among the 17 entrants, and Bell’s total time was third. Qualifying was problematic for some, and a few speeding penalties were doled out. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney had 10 seconds added to their times for speeding on pit road. Blaney’s team were issued an additional 10-second penalty for a commitment box violation.

Only the pole was set in qualifying. The remainder of the All-Star Race starting grid will be determined in two 60-lap heat races Saturday evening.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.