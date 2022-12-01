NASCAR Cup: Luke Lambert follows Noah Gragson to Petty GMS

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 16: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, (R) and crew chief Lucas Lambert talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Crew chief Luke Lambert is making the move with driver Noah Gragson from JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2023.

Together, Lambert and Gragson won an Xfinity Series-leading eight races last season on their way to an appearance in the championship four round of the 2022 playoffs.

“I look forward to continuing this journey with Noah,” Lambert said. “This year has been fun and rewarding, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. When I joined JRM, it was because I believed in the organization and knew I’d have the opportunity to compete for race wins and a chance at the championship, and that’s exactly where we are right now. I see the same opportunity with Petty GMS.”

Lambert already has a significant amount of experience as a Cup Series crew chief. In 332 Cup races between 2011 and 2021, he worked with drivers including Jeff Burton, Ryan Newman, Chris Buescher and Daniel Hemric. Lambert won a race with Newman at Phoenix Raceway whole with Richard Childress Racing in 2017. He also has been crew chief for 26 top-fives and 86 top-10 race finishes at the Cup level.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).