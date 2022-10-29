NASCAR Cup: Lyle Larson leads Hendrick front-row sweep in Martinsville qualifying

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 03: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports swept the front row of the starting grid for Sunday’s Xfinity 500, the penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Kyle Larson claimed the pole with a 19.709-second/96.078 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday afternoon.

“I just tried to be smooth, keep traction the whole lap, and it worked out,” Larson said. “I tried to go a little bit harder the first lap than I did the round before. I kind of locked up, so I just kind of backed it down the second lap. I feel like a lot of times here, slower is faster, so I just tried to be smooth with it. I’m surprised I did anything good here at Martinsville, so off to a good start, so far. Hopefully, we can keep it going tomorrow.”

Larson will be joined on the front row for Sunday’s green flag by teammate Chase Elliott.

The HMS duo also were tops among group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying, but in reverse order. Elliott’s 19.683-second/96.205 mph lap in round one led group A.

Ford, meanwhile, dominated group B in round one of qualifying, led by Chase Briscoe’s 19.659-second/96.322 mph lap. Briscoe qualified third in the final round.

“It’s better than starting worse than that, but I should have had the pole,” Briscoe said. “I threw it away both laps, so I’m frustrated about that part. I definitely had the best car in qualifying and didn’t get it done, so that part is frustrating. Still, we’ve got a good starting spot for tomorrow. We’ve got a really good car for tomorrow, too. It could have been a lot worse, for sure, but it could have been a lot better.”

Fords, including three Stewart-Haas Racing drivers, were responsible for the four fastest laps in group B in the opening round. Meanwhile, Toyota was completely shut out of round two advancement.

Denny Hamlin was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver in 11th.

Ryan Blaney qualified fourth, Cole Custer fifth and Brad Keselowski sixth.

Both Trackhouse Racing drivers advanced to round two of Saturday’s qualifying session — Daniel Suarez from group A and Ross Chastain from group B. Suarez qualified seventh and Chastain ninth.

Kevin Harvick qualified eighth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-10.