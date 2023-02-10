NASCAR Cup: Martha Jarrett passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martha Jarrett, the wife of NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett and mother of Hall of fame member Dale Jarrett and Glen Jarrett passed away Feb. 5. She was 91 and died peacefully with her family present, according to Dale Jarrett.

Martha and Ned Jarrett were married 67 years. In addition to her husband and two sons, Martha Jarrett is survived by her daughter, Patti Makar; a sister, Revonda Rockett; six grandchildren; a freat-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests privacy.

In lieu of flowers, the Jarrett family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Martha Jarrett’s honor to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N Main Ave, Newton, NC 28658.

Martha Jarrett was a member of the church.

