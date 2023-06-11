NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. claims fourth Sonoma win

By AMANDA VINCENT

A Toyota driven by Martin Truex Jr. won the Toyota-sponsored Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Sunday. It was Truex’s second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, so far. It also was his fifth-career road-course win, his fourth at Sonoma.

“It took a lot of hard work by everybody at Toyota and TRD and everybody at JGR,” Truex said. “We had to do some work with NASCAR and redesign some stuff, everybody did, and they did a good job, there.”

Chevrolet driver Kyle Busch finished second, and Ford’s Joey Logano was third, giving all three manufacturers representation in the top-three. Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

After taking the lead from Busch on lap 69, Truex dominated the remainder of the 110-lap race. In all, Truex led a race-high 51 laps.

“We’re having a great year, and I feel really good about our team,” Truex said. “We couldn’t do it without all of our partners and all of our fans. Man, this feels incredible to have a day like that and a run like that.”

Truex and Busch gave up the top-two positions to pit during a final cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 75. They returned to the top-two when the cycle completed on lap 81.

Truex and Busch, again, gave up first and second in the running order to pit when a Denny Hamlin wreck resulted in the second and final caution of the race on lap 92. Three drivers, led by Elliott, stayed out during the caution. Truex restarted fourth.

Truex retook the lead for good on lap 97, and Busch moved back up to second a lap later.

Hamlin won the first 25-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Toyota drivers held the top-three positions in the running order at stage-end with Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Truex and Christopher Bell in second and third.

Toyota dominated stage one after Hamlin was joined on the front row by fellow-Toyota driver Tyler Reddick for the initial green flag. By lap two, Toyotas occupied the top-four positions.

The first green-flag cycle of pit stops began on lap 16, but Hamlin and several other drivers waited until after stage one to pit.

Hamlin and Truex were able to maintain the top-two spots after pitting on lap 26.

Truex took the lead from Hamlin on lap 33, and the JGR duo ran first and second most of the 30-lap second stage, part of that time with teammate Bell in third.

A second round of green-flag pit stops were interrupted by the first caution of the race for an uncontrolled Zane Smith tire on pit road on lap 50. Truex and Hamlin gave up the top-two positions to pit during the caution.

Nine cars that pitted under green before the caution, led by Busch, stayed out during the yellow to restart up front.

Busch, then, won stage two at lap 55 with Joey Logano on second.

Finishing Sunday’s race sixth through 10th were A.J. Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Bell and Ross Chastain.