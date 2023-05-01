NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. completes family sweep at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain delayed the Wurth 400 from Sunday until Monday, Martin Truex Jr. completed the Truex family sweep of Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Younger brother Ryan claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday, and Martin Truex Jr. took his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season two days later. Monday’s win also was Truex’s first Cup Series win since Richmond (Va.) Speedway in September 2021 but the fourth of his career at his home track.

“Just preserved. Just worked hard all day,” Truex said. “James (Small, crew chief) and all of the guys did a really great job. Stage two started — we were 21st or something like that restarting — and had to work our way through the field and be patient. Our car came to life the second half of the race, and then, once we got track position, it was really good. Just fortunate to get the lead on that green flag cycle. I don’t think I would have ever passed the 1 (Ross Chastain) car if it wasn’t for that. We were both really, really equal. Enjoy racing up there today. The track was fun. Our car was really good. I just have to thank all of our partners – Bass Pro, Auto Owners, Resers, Toyota, TRD, Noble Aerospace, ROC, Textron, Flight Safety, Sherwin Williams and Oakley. It’s hard to remember all of those; all of our partners make this happen. Coach (Joe Gibbs, car owner) and our pit crew did a good job today after that first little hiccup. It takes everything to win these things, and today, we had all of that and no bad luck, which we have fought for over a year now.”

Ross Chastain finished second, Ryan Blaney was third, William Byron fourth and Denny Hamlin fifth.

Truex nearly took the lead from Chastain just before a final cycle of green-flag pit stops. After Chastain missed an initial call to pit road, pitting, instead, a lap later, Truex cycled to the lead on lap 332 of the 400-lap race.



The yellow flag waved for the seventh and final time for Joey Logano on lap 387. Truex maintained his lead with a two-tore pot stop while Chastain took four and restarted fourth with seven laps to go.

“Whoever got in the lead was going to have a shot at it,” Chastain said.

Chastain took the lead from William Byron on lap 286. Byron lost additional positions, including second to Truex, with a right-rear tire issue. Byron led a race-high 193 laps before that point.

Byron won the 120-lap opening stage. He dominated the stage after taking the lead on a lap-28 restart that followed a lap-20 competition caution.

Kyle Busch started on the pole and led until the competition caution. During the caution, though, he was nabbed speeding on pit road.

After the competition caution, the race was slow getting restarted. The yellow flag waved for Noah Gragson on the restart.

“I don’t know what happened,” Gragson said. “I tried to get to the top and search for clean air. It was a mistake on my part. The air was tricky in the back of the pack. It was tight and it got loose. I don’t know, I need to go back and look at it. It’s just been a disappointing year, overall. I’m thankful for all of the guys’ efforts on our No. 42 Legacy Motor Club team; we’ll take our Sunseeker Resorts Chevy off to Kansas next week and move on from here.”

The yellow flag waved, again, on the lap-34 restart from the Gragson caution when Daniel Suarez hit the wall and Ty Dillon and B.J. McLeod were collected.

“The conditions were perfect. I don’t think it had anything to do with the track,” Suarez said. “The track was good; the car was really good. For how quick I lost the car, I think I had a tire going down or something, because it happened instantly. My car wasn’t loose, and I didn’t have a warning or anything. It’s unfortunate to be out of the race this early at a race track that we normally run very well at.”

The yellow flag waved, again, on lap 81 when Brennan Poole wrecked after contact from Chastain and Kyle Larson was collected.

“I’m not exactly sure (what happened), but I feel like I just got ran over,” Poole said. “As soon as he ran into me, I just kind of got shoved into the corner, like way too deep, and then, I was just immediately turned around. So I think it was the No.1 (Chastain); go figure. I mean, just a joke — 80-something laps into a race. No reason. I was side-by-side with the No. 3 (Austin Dillon); just got to the outside, and it’s not like I can go anywhere or give him any more room than what I had. He just ran me over, so it’s kind of pathetic. I don’t know. It seems to be something Ross does a lot recently. Just uncalled for. It was my first time in a new Cup car, and 80 laps out — for what?”

Busch regained the track position lost from his speeding penalty by staying out. But Byron went from fourth to the lead on the lap-90 restart.

On old tires, Busch fell back through the race field and off the lead lap.

Byron’s domination of the first half of the race continued into the 130-lap second stage, but Chastain was the stage-two winner at lap 250.

Chastain took the lead from Byron on lap 194, just before the two drivers pitted during a cycle of green-flag stops. When the cycle completed on lap 200, Chastain was, again, the race leader.

Byron closed on Chastain after pit stops but Chastain managed to stay up front. Byron retook the lead after the stage by beating Chastain off pit road.

Finishing sixth through 10th in Monday’s race were Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buscher and Josh Berry. The Wurth 400 was Berry’s first as substitute driver for the injured Alex Bowman.