NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. dominates, wins at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was rain-delayed from Sunday to a Monday green flag, Martin Truex Jr. put on a racing clinic, of sorts. His second-consecutive race of dominance at NHMS led to his first win at the track Monday in his 30th start there. It also was his third Cup Series win of 2023 after a winless 2022.

“What we’ve been able to do here over the years is pretty remarkable, and to not win was really getting frustrating,” Truex said. “James (Small, crew chief) and I talked about it many times. We thought about it all weekend, talked about it with Christopher (Bell) before the race. He’s like, ‘Man, you’ve led more laps here than I’ve even raced in Cup.’ Just really an awesome job by everybody. What a race car we had today. Just proud of the whole team. Pit stops were flawless. Race car was unbelievable. We had some challenges at times throughout the race, and it was a handful at times, but we just kept our heads down, kept digging. Thanks to everybody at racers, Bass Pro, Auto Owners, Toyota TRD (Toyota Racing Development), everybody back at the shop, JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), all our fans, Oakley, FlightSafety, just all the people that help us. This is feeling really, really good to do what we did today and, finally, cap it off with a lobster.”

Joey Logano finished second, Kyle Larson was third, Kevin Harvick fourth, and Brad Keselowski was fifth.

Truex led 254 laps of the 301-lap race. He gave up the lead to pit during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 237. He cycled back to the lead on lap 257 when Austin Dillon completed the cycle with his stop.

Truex last gave up the lead to pit for two tires during a lap-271 caution for Noah Gragson. Harvick and Austin Dillon stayed out to restart first and second, but on the lap-278 restart, Truex retook the lead.

The yellow flag waved two more times, the seventh and eighth times in the race, when Alex Bowman spun from contact from Ty Gibbs and Erik Jones and, again, when Christopher Bell hit the wall on lap 288.

“Stop wrecking; everybody just stop wrecking,” Truex said. “Yeah, luckily, we were able to hold them off. The car was just so fast. I don’t know. I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless. Been after this one a long time. This one is sweet.”

Truex won the 70-lap opening stage.

Truex started the race on the front low and took the lead from pole sitter and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Bell on lap two. But Truex was third off pit road with a two-tire pit stop during a lap-28 caution for A.J. Allmendinger.

William Byron, with a two-tire stop, was first out of the pits and took the lead from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who staged out, on the lap-34 restart. Truex, then, retook the lead on lap 43.

On old tires, Stenhouse quickly fell to the back of the lead lap. By the end of the stage, he was a lap down.

Truex’s domination continued through the 115-lap stage two and led to a second stage win on lap 185. He gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 132 and was back up front when the cycle completed.

Truex fell back to fifth on pit road with a four-tire stop during a lap-162 caution for an Jones spin. Truex, was up to third when new leader Aric Almirola hit the wall with a loose wheel on the lap-169 restart. When the race restarted, again, on lap 175, Truex retook the lead.

“I thought it (right-rear) felt a little bit awkward leaving pit road, but then, after that, working my tires in and going through the gears before the restart, ya know, I spun the tires a few times – everything felt normal,” Almirola said. “I didn’t really have any concerns going into the restart, and then, obviously, the right-rear wheel came off. So just really, really disappointed. This race team has been working so hard to bring fast race cars to the track. I’m so proud of everybody – Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and all the guys on our team. We’re not capitalizing when we have cars capable of running up-front. Just frustrating, disappointing, all the words you can use to describe being upset is certainly where we are. I hate it. I hate it for Smithfield. I hate it for Ford, Mobil 1, HighPoint.com.”

Tyler Reddick finished sixth Monday, Denny Hamlin was seventh, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. eighth, Dillon ninth, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-10.