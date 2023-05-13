NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. grabs pole at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.028-second/169.409 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday, Truex claimed the pole for Sunday’s Goodyear 400.

“Honestly, the guys made a really good adjustment,” Truex said. “I felt like we left a little on the table in round one. They made the adjustment to help me off (turn) four and it worked. I was not really sure what kind of lap time we were going to need to run or how the tires would affect it, but we nailed the balance really good.

“I was definitely really happy with that. The guys have been working really hard. Qualifying has never really been our greatest thing. Especially with this car last year, we struggled a lot in qualifying. We’ve been working hard on it. This (car) is really fast so we’ll have some fun tomorrow.”

VIDEO: Martin Truex Jr. talks about Darlington pole

Truex will share the front row of the starting grid with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. for an all-Toyota front row for the start of Sunday’s race.

Wallace led group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying with a 39.084-second/169.083 mph lap. It was the first lap of the day over 169 mph.

Brad Keselowski led round one, overall, though. His 28.872-second/170.324 lap among group B drivers in the opening round was the only lap at Darlington on Saturday to surpass the 170 mph mark. But Keselowski got into the wall in turn three of his round-two lap and wound up 10th, slowest of the cars that advanced to round two.

Keselowski was the only Ford driver to advance to the final round of qualifying.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet driver in third to share row two on the grid with fellow-Chevy driver William Byron.

Other drivers advancing to round two and claiming top-10 race starting spots included Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in fifth and sixth, Kyle Larson in seventh, Denny Hamlin in eighth and Tyler Reddick ninth.

Ryan Newman qualified 26th for his first Cup race since 2021 and his first in the Next Gen car.

“I thought that was pretty respectable for a future has-been,” Newman said after his qualifying attempt.