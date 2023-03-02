NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. loses two crew members for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tire changer Danny Olszowy and jack man Kellen Mills on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series have been suspended for two races after a wheel came off the car during Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The suspension will sideline Olszowy and Mills for races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, completing NASCAR’s West Coast Swing.

The suspension of two races for the responsible crew members is a penalty reduction from last year for a wheel coming off a race car. Previously, the team’s crew chief and responsible crew members were suspended four races for that infraction.

Since Truex’s wheel came off after he left pit road, he also was penalized two laps. He finished the race in the 11th position after getting back on the lead lap.

