NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. sticks around one more year

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 05: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, (R) and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. is putting off retirement at least one year, as he recently signed a one-year contract extension to keep himself behind the wheel of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

“It felt like the right thing to do was to keep going,” Truex said. “The more I thought about it, the more I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid; go race another year and see how it goes.’”

Truex has been the driver of the No. 19 for JGR since 2019, upon the closure of Furniture Row Racing. He won the Cup Series title with FRR in 2017 while that team had a technical alliance with JGR. Truex also previously raced for teams including Earnhardt Ganassi Racing and Michael Waltrip Racing at the Cup level.

After a winless 2022 season and talk of retirement, Truex has rebounded with three wins through 24 races in 2023. He also leads the driver points standings with two races remaining in the regular season.

“I think it’s more so for the team, Coach (Joe Gibbs) and all of our partners, so we can just put that out of the way and go back and button up next year’s plans,” Truex said of his decision to return next season. “It’s pretty late in the season to be putting them in a spot where you keep them hanging. I think I did that as long as possible — not on purpose, but it is just how it worked out.”

Fifteen of Truex’s 34-career Cup Series race wins have come with JGR, including seven wins in his first year with the organization.

