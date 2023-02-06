NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. wins caution-filled Clash

By AMANDA VINCENT

After barely making the 2022 Busch Light Clash, the first edition of the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, using a provisional to get in, Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 edition of the event Sunday.

“It was just a really good race car.,” Truex said. “Last year was a pretty rough season for us with no wins. To kick it off this way was great for these guys. We found ourselves in the right spot at the end.”

New Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch finished second and third. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Truex took the lead from Ryan Preece with 24 laps remaining in the 150-lap race. Preece, then, reported an electrical issue but still finished seventh.

The second half of the race was caution-filled. The yellow flag waved 11 times after a halftime break. Preece took the lead from Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. on a restart with 68 laps remaining.

Wallace wound up outside the top-20 in the race that started with 27 cars after he spun into the wall from contact from Dillon. The incident resulted in the final caution with seven laps remaining.

After a total of 16 cautions in a race in which caution laps didn’t count toward the 150-lap total distance, Front Row Motorsports teammates Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell were in the garage, out of fuel, before the end of the race.

Gilliland and McDowell were among the drivers who advanced to the Clash through one of two 50-lap “last chance” heat races. Drivers in “last chance” races weren’t allowed to refuel their cars between their “last chance” and the Clash. Drivers who advanced to the Clash through one of four 25-lap heat races were able to refuel after their respective heats.

More than two-thirds of the cars that started the Clash were listed as involved in at least one caution. McDowell brought out the penultimate yellow flag when his car stalled with nine laps remaining.

Ty Gibbs and Austin Cindric also were among drivers who fell out of the race after involvement in at least one second-half caution.

Wallace was the race leader at the halfway point after the completion of lap 75. Truex was second and Dillon third.

Wallace took the lead from his 23XI Racing boss and car co-owner Denny Hamlin with a physical move on a lap-43 restart that followed the third caution of the race, a yellow flag for A.J. Allmendinger.

Hamlin was outside the top-10 by the time he was able to get back in line. He, then, spun after contact with Ross Chastain on lap 74, resulting in the fourth caution that set the race for a short two-lap green-flag run to the halfway break.

Aric Almirola started on the pole and led until Hamlin took the position on lap 20. Contact shoved Almirola back to sixth, and he was put a lap down by Wallace on lap 67. Almirola got back on the lead lap after the halfway break.

The yellow flag waved twice in the first 25 laps, first for an Erik Jones spin on lap 17. A Ryan Blaney spin resulted in a caution on lap 24. Other drivers, including Jones, made contact with Blaney’s spun caution. Jones retired from the race after the second yellow flag.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).