NASCAR Cup: Martinsville Speedway preserves ‘Hail Melon’ portion of wall

By AMANDA VINCENT

The portion of the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway SAFER barrier wall Ross Chastain rode on his way to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs championship round is being preserved. Chastain participated in the removal of that portion of the wall in turns three and four Tuesday.

On the final lap of the penultimate race of the 2022 Cup Series season at Matinsville last Oct. 30, Chastain was in danger of losing the final championship-four berth to Denny Hamlin. But Chastain increased his Martinsville race finishing position by accelerating and guiding his car by running it against the tacks’s SAFER barrier.

“It is amazing that something like this, that we’re not talking about the winner (Christopher Bell),” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said, as quoted by NASCAR.com. “We’re not talking about anything else that happened on the track. We’re talking about the move that Ross made, the ‘Hail Melon.’”

Chastain finished the race in the fourth position, and Hamlin was fifth. Chastain advanced in the playoffs and finished third in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway to end the season second in the driver standings.

NASCAR declared Chastain’s move at Martinsville legal at the time but has since implemented a rule barring its future use, citing safety reasons.

The home of the removed portion of the Martinsville wall is undetermined. It may be housed, temporarily, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. The wall may eventually be housed by Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing team.

Trackhouse Racing also plans to preserve the No. 1 Chevrolet in which Chastain made his impressive move.

“And the rule cemented that the car and the wall and, like I said earlier, it’s all staying intact. And we’ll be able to use this,” Chastain said. “This is a bright spot for our sport. It’s a bright spot for this track, and selfishly, it’s a bright spot for me.”

