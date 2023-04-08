NASCAR Cup: Matt Crafton to sub for Cody Ware at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cody Ware is stepping away from racing this weekend to take care of an undisclosed personal matter. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Matt Crafton will be Ware’s substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter,” an announcement by RWR read. “Matt Crafton will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing. Crafton has more than 500 overall-starts in his NASCAR career, winning back-to-back NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championships in 2013 and 2014.”

The Ware family asks that their privacy be respected during this time.

The additional role for Crafton will make the Bristol dirt weekend a double-duty weekend for Crafton, as he’ll also drive his No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford in a Truck Series race there Saturday night.

Crafton has two-career Cup Series starts, one each in 2015 and 2019. He posted a best finish of 18th in his series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2015 Daytona 500 as a substitute for the injured Kyle Busch.

Crafton has been a full-time driver in the Truck Series since 2001 and is a three-time champion in the series. His 15 wins includes the dirt race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2017.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline)