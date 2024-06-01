NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell on Gateway pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 32.468-second/138.598 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis, Michael McDowell claimed the pole for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. It’s McDowell’s third-career pole and third of the 2024 Cup Series season — his first for a non-drafting race.

“It’s huge here,” McDowell said. “They’ve widened pit road by a few feet, but we’ve seen where it’s just really critical to get off pit road here. It’s tight, especially as guys do two tires, four tires. Having that first stall and being able to launch from your box and have a clean shot out will be a big deal tomorrow. But right now, we’re going to celebrate today. We’ll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow morning.”

Austin Cindric qualified second to join McDowell on the front row of the race starting grid, and Cindric’s Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney qualified third to give Ford a sweep of the top-three race starting spots.

McDowell and Cindric were the only two drivers to post laps faster than 138 mph in round two.

Toyotas claimed the next three starting positions with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin in fourth and sixth. Tyler Reddick from the Hamlin co-owned 23XI Racing qualified between Bell and Hamlin in fifth.

MacDowell and Hamlin led the opening round of qualifying. Hamlin was tops among group A drivers in round one with a 32.582-second/138.113 lap, the only lap over 138 mph among group A drivers in the round.

McDowell’s 32.318-second/139.241 mph round-one lap led group B. McDowell’s round-one lap was fastest, overall, of the qualifying session and the only lap to surpass the 139 mph mark. It set a new track qualifying record.

Only one Chevrolet advanced to round two of qualifying to contend for a top-10 starting spot. Kyle Busch was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet driver in 10th. Saturday’s qualifying session marked the first time this season Hendrick Motorsports failed to send one of its Chevrolets to round two.

William Byron was the highest-qualifying Hendrick driver in 11th.

Brad Keselowski qualified seventh.

Both 23XI cars advanced to round two. Reddick’s teammate Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified eighth.

Ty Gibbs qualified ninth, making him the third Gibbs driver in the top-10.