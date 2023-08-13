NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell secures playoff berth with Indy win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael McDowell claimed his second-career NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. With the win, he secured a position in the 2023 playoffs with two races remaining in the regular season.

Chase Elliott finished second, Daniel Suarez was third, Tyler Reddick fourth, and Alex Bowman rounded out the too-five.

McDowell dominated, leading a race-high 54 laps of the 82-lap race. He last gave up the lead to make a last green-flag pit stop 49. He cycled back to the lead on lap 53.

“These guys gave me everything today,” McDowell said. “I don’t know if it was dominant, but it felt dominant to me.”

McDowell won the 15-lap opening stage, the first, ever, stage win for Front Row Motorsports. He took the lead from pole sitter Suarez on lap six, after a lap-two caution that came out when Justin Haley hit a tire barrier.

Suarez was second at the end of stage one.

Denny Hamlin won the 20-lap stage two at lap 35 with McDowell in second.

McDowell and Suarez gave up first and second in the running order to pit on lap 17. Suarez beat McDowell off pit road as Hamlin and Brad Keselowski stayed out until stage-end.

McDowell took second on the final lap of the stage, and Suarez followed him by Keselowski for third.

McDowell retook the lead on lap 36, and Hamlin and Keselowski headed for pit road.

Chase Briscoe finished sixth in Sunday’s race. Other top-10 finishers included Martin Truex Jr. in seventh, Kyle Larson eighth and Christopher Bell ninth. Shane van Gisbergen finished 10th in his second-career Cup Series start after his win in his series debut last month on the Chicago street course.