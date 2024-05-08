NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell signs with Spire

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hours after Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports announced they would be parting ways at the end of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Spire Motorsports announced Wednesday it had signed McDowell to a multi-year contract. McDowell will drive the No. 71 Spire Chevrolet, beginning in 2025. He’ll finish the 2024 season in the No. 34 Ford.

“This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us,” McDowell said. “It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team, to win races and contend for championships. People are the greatest asset to any organization, and with Spire’s vision, ambition, knowledge, and dedication, we will achieve great things. Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals.”

McDowell will replace Zane Smith and be a teammate to Corey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar next season. Smith is in the No. 71 this year through a deal with Trackhouse Racing and is expected to drive a Trackhouse entry next season.

“Our 2024 plan for the No. 71 team remains unchanged,” Spire Mptorsports President Doug Duchardt said. “Spire Motorsports fully supports Zane Smith and Stephan Doran (crew chief). We remain committed to the success of our collaboration with Trackhouse. That team is just beginning to realize its potential. We’re looking forward to seeing how the Rookie of the Year battle plays out between Zane and Carson.”

McDowell has been in the Cup Series on at least a part-time basis since 2008, the last three seasons with Front Row. He is a two-time winner in the series — the 2021 Daytona 500 and last season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course — leading to playoff berths in 2021 and 2023. In 477-career Cup Series races, McDowell also has nine top-fives and 40 top-10 finishes. He claimed hist first-two career-poles this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree,” Duchardt said. “Michael has always been committed to elevate his teams. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Carey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup. “

