NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell speeds to Talladega pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael McDowell led the continued Ford domination of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at drafting tracks Saturday. With a 52.609-second/182.022 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, he claimed the pole for Sunday’s Geico 500. It’s McDowell’s second-career pole and second of the season, the first coming at another drafting track, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

VIDEO: McDowell’s post-qualifying press conference

McDowell’s latest pole is the sixth for Ford in the last seven drafting-track races.

“A lot of effort goes into it,” McDowell said. “The Mustang celebrated 60 years this week, so it’s cool to be able to the pole for them. We just got to get a Mustang in victory lane tomorrow.”

Fords qualified in the top-three positions for Sunday’s race with Austin Cindric in second and McDowell’s Front Row Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland in third, a career-best. In all, five Fords were among the 10 cars that advanced to round two to contend for the top-10 race starting positions. Joey Logano and Chris Buescher qualified seventh and eighth.

“There’s a lot of good cars starting up front with us, a lot of teammates,” McDowell said. “Hopefully, we can do all the things we need to do and execute. We got the speed; now we need to put it all together.”

McDowell led throughout qualifying. He was fastest in round one, and his round-two and pole winning lap was the only lap over 182 mph in the final round.

Kyle Larson, meanwhile, was sidelined for qualifying after his team was caught adjusting roof rails as the car was pushed to the grid for qualifying. He’ll start the race 38th (last).

Richard Childress Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five in qualifying. Other top-10 qualifiers included Martin Truex Jr. in sixth, Chase Elliott ninth and Christopher Bell in 10th.