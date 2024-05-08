NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell to leave FRM

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael McDowell will not remain with Front Row Motorsports beyond the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the race team announced by press release Wednesday morning. This season is McDowell’s seventh with the team.

“Over half of my NASCAR Cup Series starts have been made under the FRM banner, and I’m thankful for each and every one of them,” McDowell said in a statement he released on social media. “With that being said, my family and I have made the bittersweet decision that it’s time for us to embark on the next chapter of our motorsports journey, making 2024 my final season as the driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports.”

“I look forward to continue driving for many years to come and can’t wait to share my future plans with you all soon.”

Since joining FRM ahead of the 2018 season, McDowell has claimed both of his career-wins in the 2021 Daytona 500 and last year on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Those wins led to appearances in the 2021 and 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

McDowell has been a Cup Series competitor on at least a part-time basis since 2008 and has 477-career starts to his credit. Eight of his nine-career top-five finishes have come since joining FRM, as well as 35 of his 40-career top-10s.

Through 12 races, so far in 2024, McDowell has three top-10 finishes and is 26th in the driver points standings. He also notched his first two-career poles this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Motor Speedway.

“We thank Michael for all he has done during his time as a driver at Front Row Motorsports,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins said. “His 2021 Daytona 500 victory, a dominant win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs set a new standard for our organization. He became the leader of his team and the organization. Outside the car, he was the model for a driver we want to represent us and our partners.

“We’re sad to see Michael leave, but wish him, Jami (McDowell, wife) and his family nothing but the best as he moves on to another chapter of what is already an incredible racing career.”

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.