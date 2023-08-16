NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland remain at FRM in 2024

By AMANDA VINCENT

Front Row Motorsports has exercised the options on Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland’s contracts to keep both drivers in its NASCAR Cup Series driver stable next season. Both drivers are expected to compete full-time in the Cup Series next season.

“Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins said. “They have been determined to make the team better each season, and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

McDowell, driver of the No. 34 FRM Ford, has been with Front Row Motorsports since 2018. He has two-career wins — the 2021 Daytona 500 and the most recent Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Aug. 13.

McDowell has competed in the Cup Series since 2008, making 453 starts. His career-stars also include nine top-fives and 35 top-10 finishes. He has top-fives and six top-10 finishes in 24 races, so far, this season. McDowell has secured a berth in the 2023 playoffs with his win at Indianapolis.

Gilliland is in his second year of Cup Series competition and his second season as driver of FRM’s No. 38 Ford. Although he expected to be in the car for every 2023 Cup race ahead of the start of the season, FRM has elected to put its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith in the No. 38 Cup Series entry for a handful of races.

Smith has been given the all-clear to take a ride with another team, including one with Front Row in another of NASCAR’s series.

In 60-career Cup races, Gilliland has a top-five and five top-10 finishes, including three top-10s through 24 races this year. Despite sharing the No. 38 seat with Smith, Gilliland has contested the entire 2023 schedule, so far, supplementing his FRM schedule by running some races with Rick Ware Racing.

