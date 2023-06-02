NASCAR Cup: Mike Bugarewicz fills in as Briscoe’s crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Mike Bugarewicz will be Chase Briscoe’s substitute crew chief on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series as regular crew chief John Klausmeier serves a six race suspension.

Briscoe and the team were docked 120 driver and owner points and 25 playoff points and Klausmeier was suspended for six races and fined $250,000 for a counterfeit part. The part was discovered during a teardown inspection at the NASCAR Research & Development Center after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 29. SHR will not appeal the penalties.

“We had a quality control lapse and a part that never should’ve been on a car going to the race track ended up on the No. 14 car at Charlotte,” SHR Vice President Greg Zipadelli said. “We accept NASCAR’s decision and will not appeal.”

Bugarewicz is the Director of Competition at SHR but is a former crew chief with the organization. In 214 races as a Cup Series crew chief, working with drivers including Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola, Bugarewicz has four wins. He last was a crew chief for Almirola in 2021.

Briscoe’s points penalty puts him 31st in the driver standings 14 races into the 2023 season. He has three top-fives and four top-10 finishes, so far, this year.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.