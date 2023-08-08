NASCAR Cup: Mike Rockenfeller joins Legacy Motor Club for two races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legacy Motor Club will have Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheel of its no. 42 Chevrolet for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races — Aug. 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He’ll be replacing the suspended Noah Gragson.

Gragson was suspended, first, by Legacy and, then, indefinitely by NASCAR for “liking” a social media post that made fun of the murder of George Floyd. Gragson was suspended ahead of Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry drove the No. 42 at Michigan. Berry was involved in a crash and credited with a 34th-place finish at MIS.

The Indianapolis race will be Rockenfeller’s first Cup race of 2023. He contested two series races last season for Spire Motorsports. He posted a career-best finish of 29th at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway roval.

Rockenfeller and Legacy Motor Club co-owner and seven-time Cup Series Jimmie Johnson were teammates for two years in IMSA and in the Garage 56 project for the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. Rockenfeller was part of an overall win at Le Mans in 2010 and a class win in 2005. In 2021 Rockenfeller and Johnson finished second in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“After racing with Jimmie in IMSA for two years and together in the Garage 56 program, not only were we teammates, but we are now great friends,” Rockenfeller said. “To get to race for him in the NASCAR Cup Series for Legacy M.C. with him as a co-owner is such a true honor. It’s going to be a huge challenge as I have never raced at Indy. I was dreaming about being in a Cup Series car again and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I will try my best in this short timeframe to come together with the team and have a great race in Indy.”

Rockenfeller is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series and has wins in the American Le Mans Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He was the 2013 DTM champion.

“Rocky and I were teammates and helped develop the G56 program,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t think of a better person to assist our Club in this tough situation. These back-to-back road course events will be great for Rocky from the technical side, as they will bring out his expertise. Rocky is extremely knowledgeable and talented, and I know he will get us the best results possible.”

