NASCAR Cup: Mike Rockenfeller returns to Legacy for Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in one more NASCAR Cup Series race this season Oct 8 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. It will be his third race in the car.

“Mike Rockenfeller will be joining The Club to pilot the No. 42 one last time this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” the team announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Rockenfeller, a sports-car racing veteran, drove the No. 42 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He posted a best finish of ninth at The Glen. Rockenfeller also contested two Cup Series road-course races for Spire Motorsports last year and finished 29th at the Roval.

Legacy Motor Club has been relying on substitute drivers for its No. 42 car since Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR in early August after he liked a racially insensitive social media post relating to the death of George Floyd. Days later, Gragson asked to be released from his contract with Legacy. He since has been reinstated by NASCAR.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regulars Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry also have subbed in the No. 42. Xfinity driver John Hunter Nemechek already has been named the full-time driver of the car for 2024, upon Legacy Motor Club’s move to Toyota.

Hocevar has driven the car the last four races and is slated to drive the No. 42 Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

