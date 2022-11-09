NASCAR Cup: Most Popular Driver voting open

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 02: NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott poses on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Champion’s Banquet at the Music City Center on December 02, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Voting opened Tuesday for the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award, and voting will continue online through 12 p.m. ET Nov. 30. The winner will be announced during the NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet in Nashville on Dec. 1.

Drivers who collected NASCAR Cup Series points and were Cup Series championship-eligible in 2022 are eligible for the Most Popular Driver Award.

Fans may vote once daily on NASCAR.com/mostpopulardriver or the NASCAR mobile app, and votes shared on Facebook or Twitter will count double.

Chase Elliott has won the award the last four seasons. His father, Bill Elliott, holds the record for most Most Popular Driver awards with 16. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award a record 15-consecutive seasons between 2003 and 2017.

