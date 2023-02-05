NASCAR Cup: mufflers on board for Clash, Chicago streets

Photo courtesy of Bob Pockrass via Twitter (@BobPockrass)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series cars will have mufflers for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and also for the series’ inaugural street-course race in Chicago

The mufflers were tested recently at Phoenix Raceway and are expected to cut noise by six to 10 decibels. That would bring the noise produced by the loud Next Gen car to about the level of the previous generation Cup Series car.

Reigning champion Joey Logano and Ross Chastain are among the drivers applauding the change.

“I had to go to a different ear mold for this past year (the first year for the Next Gen car), because the ones I had would not seal good enough,” Chastain said. “I needed something that cut out more noise. I was able to go find it. It hurt. It was just too loud. I had to turn the radios all the way up.”

Erik Jones prefers a loud race car, though.

“We’ve seen this road in motorsports, at least a little bit, with Formula One when they went to their quieter cars close to 10 years ago now,” Jones said. “The fan reaction probably wasn’t the greatest. I don’t mind a loud car. These ones are, very loud compared to our predecessor. I like it. I think it’s part of the racing, part of the experience at the track.”

The mufflers used for the Clash were produced by Borla and are touted to use a better sound-absorption material than fiberglass, the material usually used in mufflers. The Borla muffler, reportedly, reduces noice with minimal horsepower reduction.

Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota caught fire because of a loose exhaust during Clash practice Saturday. The results were a burned foam door panel and melted windshield.

