NASCAR Cup: NASCAR hands out stiff penalties after Phoenix

NASCAR issued hefty penalties Wednesday, following the Phoenix Raceway weekend that culminated in the running of the United Rentals Work United 500 by the NASCAR Cup Series on March 12. The most severe penalties were doled out to Hendrick Motorsports.

All four Hendrick Motorsports teams in the Cup Series — the No. 48 of driver Alex Bowman, No. 24 of William Byron, No. 5 of Kyle Larson and the No. 9 that had Josh Berry as its driver as substitute for the injured Chase Elliott — were each fined $100,000 for modifications to hood louvers. The hood louvers are classified by the NASCAR rule book as a single-source part, and modifications are not allowed. Crew chiefs — Cliff Daniela (5), Alan Gustafson (9), Rudy Fugle (24) and Blake Harris (48) — also were suspended for four races, and the teams were docked 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

Larson, Byron and Bowman also were penalized 100 driver points and 10 playoff points. Berry was not affected by points penalties, because as a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular, he is not collecting Cup Series points.

The combined penalties for the four HMS teams are the biggest punishment, ever, for a single Cup Series organization.

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Wednesday, announcing plans to appeal the penalties. Although the organization has the option to defer suspensions until its appeal is heard, crew chiefs will go ahead and begin their suspensions with Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties and have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts that include: louvers provided to teams through NASCAR’s mandated single-source supplier do not match the design submitted by the manufacturer and approved by NASCAR, documented inconsistent and unclear communication by the sanctioning body specifically related to louvers, recent comparable penalties issued by NASCAR have been related to issues discovered during a post-race inspection,” the statement read. “For the March 19 NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, our organization has made the strategic decision not to request deferral of personnel suspensions. Team rosters for this weekend will be updated as soon as substitute crew chiefs are determined.”

Driver Justin Haley, crew chief Trent Owens and their No. 31 Kaulig Racing team were issued the same penalties as the Hendrick teams for the same rules infraction.

The illegally modified hood louvers were discovered after practice on March 10 and were confiscated prior to qualifying and the race. After the parts were taken by NASCAR officials, Larson won the pole and dominated the race, leading 201 of 317 laps. Byron won the race, his second-consecutive win.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing entry, was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points for intentionally wrecking Ross Chastain on the last lap of the Cup race at Phoenix.

During his podcast on Dirty Mo Media, Hamlin admitted that wrecking Chastain was intentional.

“It wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ It’s been interesting because I hear people say this is for last year or this year. I got wrecked at the Clash. I don’t know that Ross sees it that way. I think he’s still curious about what I thought about the Clash. I don’t know why he wonders what I thought about the Clash.

“I said for awhile you’ve got to do something to get these guys’ attention, whatever. I’ve said it. I think that Ross doesn’t like it when I speak his name in the media and when I have this microphone. I told him I have a microphone, and I’m going to call it like I see it. Until you get a microphone, you can then say whatever you want about me. The fact is while I’m sitting here talking, I’m going to call things the way I see it.

“Sometimes I’m going to have to call myself out. I’m the (expletive) that lost as many spots as he did. At the time, I said, ‘I’m going to finish (expletive), anyway. I’m just going to make sure he finishes (expletive) right with me.’

“It’s difficult, because at times, people want me to react right away. I don’t want to involve any more cars. I told you guys privately, my friends, it’s difficult to be in a position where you get back at a person and not involve an innocent bystander. It’s really hard to do. Then, you’ve got other people pissed at you, because you’re doing something that affected their race when they had nothing to do with it. I never wanted to do that. Pocono, unfortunately, someone got caught up in that when Ross bounced back off the wall.

“Here, I saw that we were the only people up top, so I said, ‘I’m going to send him into the fence and door him.’ My dumb (expletive) got caught up in it, because when I got pinned, he was between me and the wall, so I got all screwed up, and I lost a bunch of positions for my team, which was stupid. At the time, I’m like, ‘I’m going to finish in the mid-teens, anyway, because my car is just plowing here. I’m about to get ate up by all these new tires.’ I just was like, ‘If I’m going to give this guy a hard time, it’s just going to be, then.’

“So he bounced off the wall. My ideal situation was I was just going to knock him in the fence a little bit and keep going.”

Ryan Milder and Sean Cotten, pit crew members on the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Aric Almirola were suspended two races as a result of a wheel coming off Almirola’s car during the Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report Wednesday also included a $25,000 fine snd indefinite suspension for Joshua Creech for a behavioral issue that was not specifically detailed

