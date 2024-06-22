NASCAR Cup: New Hampshire race time changed

By AMANDA VINCENT

Persistent rain at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that is forecasted to continue throughout the weekend has prompted NASCAR to modify its schedule. The USA Today 301 NASCAR Cup Series race start time has been pushed up to approximately 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Originally, the race was scheduled for an approximate 2:30 p.m. start Sunday. The race still will be shown live on the USA TV network.

Rain already has wreaked havoc on the weekend schedule, resulting in the cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday and Cup Series qualifying Saturday.

The Cup Series was, however, able to get in practice time Saturday.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole and Ryan Blaney alongside on the front row for the USA today 301 after NASCAR set the Cup starting grid using a metric that includes car owner points and the fastest laps and finishing order from the most recent race.

