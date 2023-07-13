NASCAR Cup: New Hampshire test aimed at better short-track racing

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 17: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that includes races by the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series, the track will host a two-day Cup Series test Monday and Tuesday.

The aim of the test will be to improve short-track racing in 2024. The primary focus will be a new splitter design that NASCAR hopes will increase passing.

“Our short-track package, we’ve had some good races, but it’s probably not to the level that we as a sanctioning body and our fans have expected over time,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said Tuesday in a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview. “So our aero guys over here at the R&D Center, Dr. Eric Jacuzzi and his team, they’ve done some great work in the wind tunnel, and they were in the wind tunnel, again (Monday), just to make sure what they believe is going to be a really good package that we’re going to test at New Hampshire will lead us in a direction that will give us some really great short track racing.”

Teams/drivers scheduled to participate in the test include the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell, the No. 21 Wood Brother Racing Ford of Harrison Burton, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of William Byron, the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Ryan Preece and the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet of Erik Jones.

