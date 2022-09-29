NASCAR Cup: new team in works

Photo courtesy of 3F Racing, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

German-owned 3F Racing is eyeing NASCAR Cup Series competition with plans to compete part-time in NASCAR’s top series late in 2022 and in 2023 before going full-time in the series in 2024. The team will be the first German-owned team in the Cup Series.

“For us it is more than entering a new racing series, it’s making a childhood dream reality,” 3F Racing owner Dennis Hertz said. “And we will succeed with a very strong team, as friends, and with high-class drivers.”

The new team looks to be planning on fielding a No. 30 car, but no announcements have been made regarding a driver, sponsors or race schedule. Six races remain on the 2022 Cup Series schedule.

