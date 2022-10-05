NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car undergoes crash testing

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 11: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Rheem Ford, pits after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is conducting crash testing of a version of the Next Gen car with a newly-designed rear clip and rear bumper at an Ohio crash-test facility on Wednesday. The new parts are a result of computer modeling.

If NASCAR officials like what they see in the test and decide to transition to the new parts. changes won’t be made until after the end of the current NASCAR Cup Series season.

“It’s a start,” Joey Logano said last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. “It needs more than just a rear clip, but it’s a start.”

Several drivers have been critical of the Next Gen car, in its first season of Cup Series competition, since its testing stage last year. Even though NASCAR claims its data shows the Next Gen car is safer than the previous generation car, multiple drivers claim crashes hurt more in the new car.

Two Cup Series are sidelined by concussion-like symptoms. Alex Bowman will miss his second-consecutive race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday since crashing at Texas Motor Speedway. Kurt Busch has been out since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in July.

Multiple drivers also have been critical of the quality of some single-source parts, or parts teams are required to get ftom a NASCAR-specified manufacturer, with drivers Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. referring to them as crappy parts.

