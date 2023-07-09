NASCAR Cup: Next Gen changes debut at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Some mandated changes to the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series car will debut Sunday night in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The changes were made for safety’s sake and result, at least in part, from research conducted on crash damage from a wreck involving Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April.

The front clip has been changed to create a larger crush zone for more energy absorption. Also, a steel plate has been added to the right side of the car to cushion the driver from impact.

“The right-side door bars of the center section is getting a steel plate welded to it and really what it does it’s strengthening the right-side door bars against intrusion for crashes like we saw at Talladega with the 5 (Larson) and 41 (Preece),” NASCAR Vice President of Safety Engineering John Patalak said. “We reconstructed that crash at a test facility and we’re pleased with the performance where we’re hanging on to everything. We still do have bent door bars but minimal intrusion and much better performance.”

Other changes include front-bumper strut softening, an empty front ballast box and a modified cross brace.

“We’ve taken a lot of the steel structural members and removed material from key elements to make this structure less stiff,” Patalak said. “We have slots on both sides, we have deleted some cross members between the upright mounts and we’ve treated some of the areas down low that are some of the first to contact the wall on the front clip. We’ve also added slots to this ballast container as well as some holes, and it’s all an effort to increase the amount of displacement we’re getting out of the car and to reduce the accelerations that the driver is experiencing.”

The latest changes are additions to changes already made to the car ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May — the addition of right-side door-bar gussets and the removal of the front-clip V-brace.

The Next Gen car is in its second year of use in the Cup Series, and several drivers have been vocal about safety issues with the new car since its introduction.