NASCAR Cup: Next Gen changes planned

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 02: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is planning changes to its Cup Series Next Gen car for next year, based on results from crash testing Oct. 5 at a facility in Ohio. Changes will be in the areas of the rear-bumper structure, read clip and center clip.

“It’s a start,” Joey Logano said, ahead of the test. “It needs more than just a rear clip, but it’s a start.”

A newly-designed bumper and rear-clip were on the Next Gen car used in the crash test.

The Next Gen car is in its first year of competition in the Cup Series, and the safety of it has been questioned and criticized by several drivers who claim crashes hurt more in the new car than similar crashes in the previous car. Two drivers are sidelined by concussion-like symptoms after crashes that did not appear to be overly severe. Kurt Busch has been out since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in July. Alex Bowman has missed the last two races after a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).