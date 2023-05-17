NASCAR Cup: No. 48 in Open with Josh Berry

DOVER, DELAWARE – APRIL 29: Josh Berry, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, shares a laugh with crew chief Alan Gustafson on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 29, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Berry will continue as substitute for the injured Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway this weekend. As a result, the No. 48 will have to race in the NASCAR All-Star Open on Sunday evening to have a chance to compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night.

Bowman already was eligible for the All-Star Race without racing in the Open because of a win last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But Bowman is sidelined by a broken vertebra suffered in a sprint car race.

Berry has 10-career starts, eight of them this season as a substitute driver at Hendrick Motorsports. He has contested the last three Cup Series races in the No. 48 with a best finish of 10th at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He posted a career-best finish of second earlier this season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway as sub for the then-injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.

Full-time Cup Series drivers who won a points-paying race in 2022 or to this point in 2022, are past All-Star Race winners or previous Cup Series champions are eligible for the All-Star Race. Three more drivers will advance to the All-Star Race through the Open — the top-two Open finishers and the winner of an online fan vote.

Berry is one of 16 drivers on the entry list for the Open.

