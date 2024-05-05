NASCAR Cup: no All-Star Race for Shane van Gisbergen

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 19: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #97 Wendy’s Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 19, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane van Gisbergen is eligible to run the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 19, but he won’t be among the drivers in the exhibition event, as he won’t have a car to drive in it.

Van Gisbergen races part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing this season while competing full-time as a rookie in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing through a partnership with Trackhouse.

Van Gisbergen is eligible for this year’s All-Star Race in the Cup Series because of a win at the first Chicago street race last year — his NASCAR national-series debut. Drivers in the All-Star Race by virtue of being a past All-Star Race winner or past Cup Series champion must still be full-time competitors in the series, but drivers getting in on race wins last year or this year do not have to be full-time.

Trackhouse has confirmed it won’t field a third car for the All-Star Race for van Gisbergen. The team already is fielding entries for its full-time Cup drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Suarez is qualified for the All-Star Race by virtue of a win earlier this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Chastain’s wins at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and Phoenix Raceway last year qualify him for the All-Star Race.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.