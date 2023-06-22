NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson cleared, receives waiver

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson has received a medical waiver from NASCAR to remain eligible to contend for a NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth, despite missing the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 11.

Gragson missed the Sonoma race because of concussion-like symptoms suffered after a crash in the June 4 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. The Sonoma race was the most recent race on the Cup Series schedule; the series was off last weekend. Gragson has been cleared to race Sunday at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Gragson heads into the Nashville race 33rd in the driver standings with a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ten races remain in the regular season, ahead of the 16-driver playoffs.

