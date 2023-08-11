NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club part ways

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson and Legacy Motor Club have parted ways since Gragson’s indefinite suspensive for liking an insensitive meme regarding the murder of George Floyd on social media. Gragson requested to be released from his contract as driver of the No. 42 Legacy Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process,” Gragson said. “I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR, and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again.”

The 2023 Cup Series season was Gragson’s first full season in the Cup Series. Gragson contested 21 of the first 22 races this season with a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Relations between the race team and Gragson, who was 33rd in the driver standings at the time of his suspension, already appeared strained.

“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality,” Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells said. “This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger.”



The race team suspended Gragson ahead of the Michigan International Speedway race on Aug. 6. Then, he was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for a violation of the sanctioning body’s member code of conduct.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson said. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry drove the No. 42 car at Michigan. He finished 34th after involvement in a crash. Mike Rockenfeller is slated to drive the car in the next two races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.



