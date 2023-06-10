NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson misses Sonoma race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson will sit out Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway after suffering concussion-like symptoms this week. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger will be the substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet.

Gragson crashed on lap 197 of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis on June 4 as a result of s blown brake rotor. He was treated and released from the track’s infield care center. Be is not being required to sit out but made the decision to do so based on his symptoms.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson said in a statement released by the team. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

The race at Sonoma will be Enfinger’s Cup Series debut. He has nine-career Truck Series wins, including two this season.

