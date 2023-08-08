NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson suspended

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 24: Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, (L) and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Sheldon Creed talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Noah Gragson indefinitely for a violation of its member conduct policy. Gragson “liked” a social media post that made fun of the murder of George Floyd. That action was deemed to be a violation of section 4.4.D. of the NASCAR rule book.

Before the NASCAR suspension, Gragson was suspended for the Michigan International Speedway race weekend by Legacy Motor Club. Gragson has driven the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy this season, his first season in the Cup Series. Legacy announced NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry as the substitute driver of the No. 42 on Saturday.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson, effective immediately, regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” a statement from Legacy Motor Club read. “Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.”

NASCAR followed with its suspension announcement later Saturday morning.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” NASXAR’s statement read. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR rule book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Gragson (@NoahGragson) also issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson’s statement read. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally, no matter who they are. I messed up, plain and simple.”

Gragson posted a best race finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the first 22 races of the 2023 Cup Series season.

The Michigan race that started on Sunday and was rain delayed on Monday was Berry’s ninth Cup Series race of 2023 as a substitute driver. He wound up with a 34th-place finish after a crash. He’ll make the move to full-time Cup competition next season, replacing the retiring Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Berry has subbed for Chase Elliott in five races and Alex Bowman in three for Hendrick Motorsports this season, posting a career-best race finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

