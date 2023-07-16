NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson’s car fails inspection twice at New Hampshire

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 24: Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, (L) and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Sheldon Creed talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet of Noah Gragson failed inspection twice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday. As a result, a team engineer was ejected from the track’s pit and garage area for the remainder of the race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Crayon 301 by the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also lost its pit selection for the race.

Gragson’s car passed on its third trip through the inspection process.

Gragson qualified 29th out of 36 cars for the Crayon 301. He heads into the race 33rd in the driver standings after 19 races. He missed the race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway because of concussion-like symptoms.

