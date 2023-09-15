NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson’s suspension lifted

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 24: Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, (L) and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Sheldon Creed talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has lifted the indefinite suspension of NASCAR Cup Series rookie driver Noah Gragson. Gragson was suspended Aug. 5 for like a racially insensitive meme on social media relating to the death of George Floyd.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to NASCAR for reinstating me,” a statement from Gragson read. “Over the past several weeks, I have dedicated myself to personal growth and reflection, and I believe I have become a better person because of it. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the NASCAR industry. I am now more focused and committed than ever to representing my future team in the best way possible. I’m eager to get back behind the wheel and compete at the highest level, giving it my all on and off the track. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey, and I can’t wait to make the most of this second chance.”

According to NASCAR’s announcement of Gragson’s reinstatement, Gragson completed diversity and inclusion training at RISE.

When Gragson’s meme “like” came to light, he, first, was suspended by his Legacy Motor Club team and, then, by NASCAR. Soon after he was suspended, Gragson asked Legacy to release him from his contract as driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet. Legacy M.C. is using substitute drivers to complete the 2023 season and already has announced John Hunter Nemechek as driver of the No. 42 next season.

Gragson, a championship contender for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, struggled in his Cup rookie season with Legacy. In his 21 races as driver of the No. 42, he posted a best finish of 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His only other top-20 finish this season was a 20th at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

