NASCAR Cup: Petty GMS goes with JGR pit crews

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The two Petty GMS Motorsports teams in the NASCAR Cup Series will utilize Joe Gibbs Racing pit crews in 2023, even though JGR is a Toyota team and Petty HMS is a Chevrolet team with a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

The No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports team already has made the the switch, effective two races ago at Kansas Speedway. That team already is going through changes ahead of the 2023 season. Chad Norris was named interim crew chief on that team about a week ago. The No. 42 team will undergo a driver change during the offseason, as Ty Dillon will be replaced by Noah Gragson.

“With some of the recent changes we’ve made on the pit crew side, we feel this is the right time to make additional changes and see what areas still require work for the 2023 season,” Petty GMS Motorsports Director of Competition and Engineering Joey Cohen said. “Our goal is to provide both Erik [Jones] and Noah with strong teams next season and the opportunities to win races and contend for a championship. We also see an opportunity to increase the performance of Ty [Dillon] and the No. 42 group for the remainder of the season. These decisions are what we feel is best for the growth of Petty GMS.”

Erik Jones will remain the driver of the No. 43 Petty GMS entry next year and is expected receive his JGR pit crew at the start of next season.

