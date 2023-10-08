NASCAR Cup: playoff field cut to eight at Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval is the sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, making it the second elimination race. After the Roval race, the field of championship hopefuls will be whittled from 12 to eight drivers.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney are the only drivers who already have clinched spots into to round of eight, heading into the Roval race. Byron guaranteed his advancement in the first race of the round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney won a week ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“There’s seven more playoff points on the line this weekend for us that we could use for the next round,” Byron said. “Winning the race and getting those five points will be our biggest goal. I really want to get a win at my hometown track. I grew up watching races there, and we’ve had speed on both the oval and the roval. It would be great to finish off the round with five more points and some great momentum heading into the round of eight.”

Other drivers in the round of 12 include Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Kyle Busch. Any of those drivers would secure advancement to the next round by winning Sunday at the Roval.

Some of them also are in positions to advance on points and still in control of their own destinies, regardless of the performances of other drivers. Hamlin would clinch with eight points earned, regardless of how anyone else fares. Bell would automatically clinch with 36 points earned. Buescher would clinch with 39 points, Truex with 41 points and Larson with 43 points.

The owners standings, and therefore, the race for the owners championship is slightly different. Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team is in that playoff instead of the No. 23 team of Wallace at 23XI Racing. The No. 9 team is tied with Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the owner points standings, but ahead of Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske team that has secured its advancement with its Talladega win.

“I’ve said this multiple times throughout the course of however many weeks we’ve been going at it — I really don’t feel any different,” Elliott said. “My approach each week has been just like as if I was part of the show from a driver’s standpoint. It’s just really not any different. There’s a lot on the line on the owners’ side to the teams. It’s a really big deal.”

Bell is the defending winner at the Roval. Elliott has two wins there, and Larson and Blaney also have Roval wins.

“I like the Roval. I think it’s fun,” Larson said. “It’s a sketchy cut-off race. I feel like I’ve gotten caught up in more messes there than I have clean finishes. We did win there a couple of years ago, so I know we can have a good run, again, this weekend. We have just got to execute a little bit better than I did last year and try not to crash to make it to the next round.”

Reddick is on the pole for Sunday’s race. Larson, meanwhile, will start in the back after failing to make a qualifying attempt because of a practice crash.

