NASCAR Cup: playoff run ends for four after Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with the running of the Bass Pro Shops Night race. Only two drivers, Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick, head into Bristol with their second round, or round of 12, berths already clinched by virtue of their wins in the first two playoff races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Kansas Speedway.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex has gone from the penthouse to somewhat of a basement in terms of playoff survival. Truex headed into the playoffs as the regular-season champion and in a tie with William Byron atop the standings. After a couple of races, though, Truex finds himself on the outside looking in as the first of four drivers in provisional elimination spots heading into Saturday’s race.

“We just had two terrible races,” Truex said. “That’s kind of the way it is. You can’t afford to have bad races, and we’ve had two of the three so far. Hopefully tomorrow night goes better.”

Truex trails 12th-place driver Kevin Harvick by seven points. The other three drivers below the cutoff line include Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell. McDowell is last in the standings among playoff drivers, 40 points behind Harvick.

“It’s a win-and-advance situation for us,” McDowell said. “Our backs are against the wall, but we still have a lot of fight left in us.”

Any of the playoff drivers would advance automatically by winning the race at Bristol, and Truex, Wallace, Stenhouse and McDowell still have shots at advancement on points with the help of other playoff drivers in the form of poor performances. Some playoff drivers, though, are in control of their own destinies in terms of advancing on points, regardless of the results of fellow-competitors. They are as follows:

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 12 points

William Byron: Would clinch with 21 points

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 29 points

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 37 points

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 38 points

Ross Chastain: Would clinch with 44 points

Chris Buescher: Would clinch with 49 points

Christopher Bell: Would clinch with 49 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 50 points

Kevin Harvick: Would clinch with 55 points

