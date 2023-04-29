NASCAR Cup: qualifying cancellation puts Kyle Busch on pole at Dover

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 23: Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet, and his son, Brexton, affix the winner’s decal to the winning car in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A heavy mist at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Saturday resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday’s Wurth 400. NASCAR’s method of setting the race starting grid — using a formula that includes points and previous race finishing order and fastest laps — put Kyle Busch on the pole for Sunday’s race. Busch was the race winner a week earlier at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Busch will share the front row of the race starting grid with former teammate Christopher Bell.

As Busch starts of front Sunday, his Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, will drop to the rear for the initial green flag. Dillon will be in a backup car after crashing in practice Saturday.

The mist that resulted in the cancellation of qualifying Saturday arrived at the track before the end of practice, but not before Brad Keselowski posted the only lap in practice over 158 mph at 2.690 seconds/158.660 mph.

Keselowski will start fourth among a group of Ford drivers starting third through sixth Sunday. Ryan Blaney will start third. Keselowski’s Roush Fenway Keselowski teammate Chris Buescher will line up fifth and share row three on the grid with Chase Briscoe.