NASCAR Cup: Qualifying cancelled at Bristol

MADISON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on September 13, 2026 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Amy Kontras/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Lightning and rain at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday led to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying. So the starting grid for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race was set by NASCAR’s metric that used results from the previous race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis and the points standings. Kyle Larson, winner at WWT Raceway, will start on the pole at Bristol. Joey Logano also will start on the front row.

“I think (Bristol Motor Speedway) is one of (Hendrick Motorsports’) better race tracks,” Larson said ahead of the race weekend. “I feel like, as a team, we have a good car for that track, and I think I understand the race craft it takes to be fast and efficient through traffic. But it all takes execution from everybody, so it’s a tough place to pass.”

Denny Hamlin and William Byron will start in the second row.

“We’re not out of this thing, and the plan doesn’t change,” Byron said. “Put in the work during the week, unload and execute. There’s eight races left, and there’s still time. Anything can happen.”